Tampa parents write 'The Pinch Pixie' book to help kids cope with fear of vaccinations

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa parents Heather and Kevin Dagostino turned a quick way to calm their daughter's fears about COVID vaccinations into a hit book.

"The Pinch Pixie" started as a magical letter to give a 5-year-old girl extra courage on the morning of her vaccination.

Think of the Pinch Pixie as a modern-day tooth fairy, doling out courage instead of money.

"Our daughter woke up that morning crying about how scared she was," said Heather. "But after she read the letter, she was bouncing off the walls, excited about the Pinch Pixie. Even telling the pharmacists about the letter. She really bought into it!"

Heather and Kevin realized they were on to something with their fantastical creation, and turned the letter into a calming book with charming illustrations. It quickly became an online hit, selling copies all over the country.

A LOT of kids are buying into the Pinch Pixie.

"We would love for every kid in America to be visited by the Pinch Pixie and not be scared of shots anymore," Heather says.

