Publix again requiring all employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

In accordance with new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the CDC this week, Publix will once again require its employees to wear face coverings, effective on August 2.

"Effective August 2, Publix is requiring associates, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location," the company said in a statement. "We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Customers and associates should remain physically distanced from others while inside any Publix store."

Publix had this policy earlier in the pandemic, but relaxed guidelines when the CDC did regarding vaccinated customers and employees.

The CDC reversed its guidelines amid the number of cases rising in the country due to the delta variant.

For more information on Publix's COVID-19 policy, click here.