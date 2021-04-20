More in-depth COVID-19 vaccine stats trickle in as push for data continues

ABC Action News has been pressing the Department of Health and local offices for more in-depth COVID-19 vaccination data for months now, and we are finally getting some answers.

The Florida DOH is now providing some vaccination data broken down by zip code, age, race and more, but only from certain counties. The data comes after Scripps, and other Florida media groups, pushed for this data through lawyers.

Pinellas and Pasco Counties gave us the most detail.

PINELLAS

PASCO

We are continuing to push for more data and transparency as more and more people get vaccinated.

Our lawyers are still pushing for more data to give us a clear picture of how vaccinations are going in the state. We will continue to provide updates as we get them.

