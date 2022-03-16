Watch
Hillsborough County's last COVID testing, vaccine site closes Wednesday

Posted at 8:05 AM, Mar 16, 2022
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is closing its last COVID-19 testing and vaccination site on Wednesday.

The county said the closure is due to lower case numbers, as well as a decrease in demand for vaccines and tests.

The site at the West Tampa Community Resource Center will close at 5 p.m.

The county said it would continue to monitor case numbers, surges and variants to determine if there is ever a need to reopen a testing or vaccination site in the future.

For more information on COVID-19 in Hillsborough County click here. To find a different vaccination site near you, click here.

