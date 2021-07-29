Walt Disney World requiring masks indoors again, regardless of vaccination status

ORLANDO, Fla — Disney World announced late Wednesday that all guests will be required to wear masks in the park regardless of vaccination status.

According to their website, beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail, and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas.

The change in policy comes after the recent announcement by the CDC that Americans should again wear masks in public, vaccinated or not.

Disney World released a statement on their decision:

"We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status."