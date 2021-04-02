COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Lealman community

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The COVID-19 vaccination effort underway across Florida has included efforts to make sure there is access to vaccines, bringing clinics directly to communities.

Now community leaders said there will be a clinic Saturday, April 3, by appointment at the Lealman and Asian Neighborhood Family Center.

“As I’ve gotten to know my district I know there is a community that is underserved there and because we have a large Asian American community many of them have these challenges,” said State Rep. Ben Diamond, explaining language, technology and transportation barriers.

“I thought it was very important we come right to them,” he said.

He said they expect to have 300 doses, by appointment. Diamond said teams have already been in the community working to register people.

“We are excited because we will help a lot of people get the vaccine and make it easy for them,” said Thuat Truong, the program coordinator at the center.

She said barriers have made it more difficult for some to register previously, especially the language barrier. She said people will feel more comfortable over the weekend, as she plans to help translate.

“We want our life to go back to normal and everybody can go back to work and enjoy life,” Truong said.

The center said to inquire about sign ups people can call 727-528-7891