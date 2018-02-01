Citi Group: Tampa campus celebrates Black History Month with program

The origins of Black History Month date back to the 1920's when Carter Woodson, an American historian and author, worked to dedicate a week in February to African-American achievements and culture.

The celebration went from a week to a month when African-American educators and students at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio pushed for an extended celebration in 1969. It was several years later, that for the first time, President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month as well. At that time, he said this was an opportunity for Americans to honor the accomplishments of the African-American community.

On Thursday, Citi Group's Tampa campus celebrated the start of Black History Month with a program that honored many of their employees as well as pushing for all races to join in the educational aspect of Black History Month.

ABC Action News evening anchor Laura Harris was the Keynote Speaker at the event that also featured a performance from the Black High School Dance Department.

Six years later Black History Month was being celebrated all across the country in educational institutions, centers of Black culture and community centers, both great and small, when President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month, during the celebration of the United States Bicentennial. He urged Americans to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history"

To honor the start of Black History Month, Citi Group: Tampa Campus held an inspiring, inclusive program.