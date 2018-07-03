Bush's Baked Beans dog 'Duke' dies after battle with cancer

APOPKA, Fla. — A dog that portrayed the famous Bush's Baked Beans dog 'Duke' died last week after a battle with cancer, the company says.

The dog, named Sam, was euthanized due to an aggressive cancer he was suffering from.

Sam was reportedly one of many dogs who portrayed Duke in the commercials but has not been featured in recent ads.

Bush's says it will continue to use Duke in its ads because the dog is iconic to the brand.