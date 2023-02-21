Watch Now
NewsBlack History Month

Actions

The man who started one of Tampa's first African American neighborhoods

“Dobyville was named for the Black businessman, Richard Doby, who settled in West Hyde Park in the 1880s." - Fred Hearns
GALLERY: Historic old Tampa photos released
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System
GALLERY: Historic old Tampa photos released
Posted at 3:16 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 15:16:31-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Over the next week, we’ll be highlighting the impact African Americans have had on the Tampa Bay area. You’ll hear about historical Black figures and places that helped to make Tampa Bay what it is today.

Fred Hearns, a historian with the Tampa History Center, highlighted a former African American community in Tampa named after the Black businessman who started it.

“Dobyville was named for the Black businessman, Richard Doby, who settled in West Hyde Park in the 1880s,” said Hearns.

Doby began as a garbage collector and did many other jobs, where Hearns said his patrons were Black and white. He saved a lot of the money he had.

“He was able to invest in real estate, and he bought property in that area known as West Hyde Park and also in other parts of Tampa,” Hearns explained.

Hearns said the Dobyville community in West Hyde Park exists primarily in the memory of people who grew up there.

He added that the construction of the crosstown expressway goes through the middle of much of what once was Dobyville.

Now, there’s a historical marker dedicated to Dobyville on West Platt Street at the intersection of South Willow Avenue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.