Tampa author pens 'Black Historical Figures' book series for children

TAMPA, Fla. — Matthew Hale is an author because of his grandkids.

"I was looking for information for them," said the Marine veteran. "Representation is important."

The Tampa talent spent four years writing 10 books in his epic "Black Historical Figures" series — starting with inventors and covering everything from actors to athletes to activists.

His catchphrase? "We Gonna Learn Today!"

The books combine history lessons with fun games to help young readers retain facts about these real-life superheroes. There's an accompanying websitewith digital and interactive libraries and more.

During a recent school stop at Tampa's Walton Academy for the Performing Arts, he brought along a Supersoaker, which was invented by Lonnie Johnson, whose creation has earned more than $1 billion in sales.

The kids had no idea that it was dreamed up by a Black inventor and engineer. But now they do, and they'll never forget it.

Hale will have a book signing on Feb. 15 at the Barnes & Noble in Wesley Chapel.

His books are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and more.

For more information on the Black Historical Figures series, go here.

