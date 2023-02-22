Soulwalk exhibit highlights African American contributions in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Leaders with the city of Tampa launched an exhibit called, Soulwalk on Wednesday to highlight African American contributions from the past to the present.

The walkable exhibit spans 46 miles and 25 neighborhoods within the city of Tampa.

Along the routes, people can take in nearly 100 stops from lenticular prints at the Perry Harvey Sr. Park to historical landmarks, churches, and murals that highlight the black communities.

Ida Walker was at Wednesday's launch. She grew up in Central Park Village and has seen it change over the years along with the city as a whole.

Not all change has seen its share of positive growth, but rather a diminish of African American history at times.

"Losing the black, you know, the black community and the staple of what we had on Central Avenue and losing that, you know, because that is history, and now we have to bring the history alive without having the buildings, without having the people in one area," Walker said.

Despite those changes, Walker holds her optimism tight and is seeing a shift that is bringing African American history back to the bay area.

"I wish that it would have happened sooner. I wish it would have continued, but we can't do anything about that. I am just happy that we are able to at this moment in time to bring Soulwalk to fruition," Walker said.

Members of the city plan to add more installations and artwork around the area in 2023 and 2024, along with workshops, events, and a cookbook highlighting African American cuisine.

For more information about Soul Walk visit here.