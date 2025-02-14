Dedicated Polk County teacher serves students in community he grew up in

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Ronald Shell wears many hats. He’s an educator, mentor and founder.

“If I can give 110%, I’m going to aim to give 110% every day,” said Shell.

Mr. Shell has 13 years of teaching under his belt. The 35-year-old is currently the math coach at Jesse Keen Elementary School in Lakeland. He helps teachers improve their math instruction to enhance student achievement.

He took on this role after helping his last school make major strides in state testing.

“We were able to get the previous school from a C to an A, and our goal this year is to get this school from a C to a B,” said Shell.

It has all come full circle for him as a product of Polk County public schools himself.

“Stayed local to try to help those in need and be a role model for those that need to see that you can excel but still be true to yourself and your community,” he said.

Shell’s passion for teaching was sparked as a 14-year-old when he tutored and mentored younger kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Polk County. Shortly after, he founded the nonprofit Positive Leaders of Tomorrow.

“We provide opportunities for high-risk students to be involved in community, building resumes, learning financial literacy,” said Shell.

His leadership skills continued at Polk State College in 2007 when he became a founding member and president of the Black Student Union.

“Having a club where you celebrate the culture but also celebrate the upliftment of everybody and bringing those diverse cultural events to the campus,” he said.

This is the third year in a row that Mr. Shell has been a finalist for Polk County Teacher of the Year. He credits his host of mentors along the way.

“The most rewarding part is those students who come back and thank me for instilling those strong work ethics in them. Part of the Shell family. The S stands for success, and success is what I expect,” said Shell.

A fiercely dedicated educator making a difference in and out of the classroom.

