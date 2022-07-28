The cost of back-to-school this year is increasing, and many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Tampa Bay nonprofit Clothes to Kids sees that need first hand.

"Just last week, we had a shopper come in — it was a mom, she had three kids, and she was telling us that she actually needed to go and donate plasma so that she could have some extra cash to help her family. And she looked at us, and she said, you know, you're such a blessing," said Jennifer Jacobs, Executive Director of Clothes to Kids.

Clothes to Kids serves families on both sides of Tampa Bay. Every single year they make sure kids have access to clothes for the school year.

The nonprofit is seeing about 40 shoppers per day at each of its locations.

"This school year, the need is growing. I can tell you that year over year, this time last year to this year, we've served approximately 1,300 more wardrobes year over year, and we're seven months in," said Jacobs.

Right now, Clothes to Kids is booking appointments about two weeks in advance. They book appointments all year long.

They're also in need of donations.

"We need boys and girls shirts sizes medium through XXL. We also need shoes. We need shoes desperately right now sizes 12 to 5. So, that's children's 12 to adult size 5, and we need socks for boys and young men," said Jacobs.