Tampa Bay area teachers get ready to head back for new school year

TAMPA, Fla. — As parents and students make their final preps for the new school year, Tampa Bay Area teachers are also putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and lesson plans before the first bell rings.

With more than 20 years of experience under her belt, Kimberly Henriquez, a Hillsborough County kindergarten teacher, has had a lot of first days of school.

“I always say I never had children of my own, so these are my kids,” said Henriquez.

Even so, with every new school year comes the excitement of meeting a new class.

“I still get butterflies on the first day of school,” said Henriquez.

Teachers across the Tampa Bay area are putting on the final touches for the first day. Henriquez explained that means everything from getting the classroom arranged to making sure kids know where their desks are.

“It’s been a lot of prepping, getting the room ready, and also, I spent yesterday about four hours scanning my classroom library,” said Henriquez.

Monica Young, a Hillsborough County middle school teacher, said getting ready for a new school year is almost like riding a bike.

“Unpacking the room,” said Young. “I’m just changing things around, tweaking the different parts of the classroom that might not have worked last year or might better serve the kids.”

Of course, school supply shopping is also a big part of getting back to the classroom.

The National Education Association found that over 90 percent of teachers spend their own money on school supplies and other items their students need to succeed.

“Tried to set up my classroom yesterday and had to drop everything and go buy command strips,” said Brooke Colello.

Colello, a Hillsborough County high school teacher, said she also reflects on previous school years.

“I take what really worked and plan for it to be better this year,” said Colello.

Still, teachers said it’s the best feeling and that all their work sets them up for a successful start to school.

“First day of school is like my Christmas,” said Colello.