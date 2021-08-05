Stuff The Bus campaign in Largo to provide kids with school supplies

LARGO, Fla. — As the beginning of the school year approaches, parents may be worried about purchasing school supplies for their children. Financial cost and accessibility may prevent them from being able to provide their children with these necessities.

Achieva Credit Union and the Pinellas Education Foundation understand this and have teamed up to make sure kids have a successful school year. On Friday, August 6, they will hold a Stuff The Bus campaign to help kids get their much-needed school supplies.

The event will take place at Achieva's Largo location (12580 Seminole Blvd.) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The purpose of the campaign is to literally stuff a big yellow bus full of school essentials. The campaign is asking the community to come out to participate and donate to this great cause.

"I would love to see backpacks just stuffing out the windows so that we have to call for backup so that we really can support these students and teachers this year," Chelsey Wilson, Marketing and Events Manager at Achieva said.

The items highest in demand right now include backpacks, three-ring binders, crayons and colored pencils. To find out more you can check out their website.