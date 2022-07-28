Second-hand items may help you save on back-to-school clothes

From school uniforms to socks and shoes, shopping secondhand may be the way to go this year if you're looking to save some money.

We reached out to Once Upon a Child, a local second-hand kids clothing store, for a look at how people can save money this year.

Not only can you buy used items, but you can also sell your kids' old clothes for cash.

"We're always looking for summer clothing. Shoes are very popular. Toys right now we need more toys. We need more school uniforms. We need baby equipment. Pretty much everything,"

Henna Huczkowski, Owner of Once Upon a Child Clearwater, said.

