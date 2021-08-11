Sarasota County schools suspending non-essential visitors, field trips for 30 days

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County school leaders are taking the next step in trying to protect students and staff from COVID-19 by limiting volunteers and outside visitors on school campuses and suspending field trips for 30 days.

Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen says they've seen a "concerning spread" of COVID-19 over the weekend due to the Delta variant.

Asplen said they are continuing to work with local medical experts.

In the meantime, Sarasota County school leaders say masks will continue to be optional for both students and staff, following the governor's executive order.

However, they also say wearing a face covering is one of the best ways to help protect younger students, staff and those who cannot be vaccinated.

"We strongly encourage those who are not eligible for a vaccination or who are unvaccinated to wear a face mask when indoors," Asplen said.

The superintendent says he hopes these measures will help prevent the quarantining of students and staff.

Anyone who is vaccinated in Sarasota County Schools does not need to quarantine if potentially exposed.

The school district is partnered with the Florida Department of Health. They oversee contact tracing and also have records of students and staff who are fully vaccinated.