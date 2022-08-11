Watch Now
Manatee County students are back but schools are still in need of teachers and bus drivers

Posted at 9:14 PM, Aug 10, 2022
BRADENTON, Fla. — Wednesday was the first day of school in Manatee County. More than 51,000 students were welcomed into 63 schools across the county.

Although things went smoothly, the district said they are still in need of about 50 teachers and 15 bus drivers.

But Manatee County schools superintendent Cynthia Saunders said the biggest challenge this year will be the new statewide standards.

"We have new standards across the board and new textbooks, so there will be new assessments at the end of the year and that first year of that transition is always an adjustment," said Saunders.

However, staff, teachers, students, and parents agree they’re relieved to have a sense of normalcy this year, in comparison to the past two years.

To learn more about the jobs available at the school district visit www.manateeschools.net/careers.

