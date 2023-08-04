List: Tampa Bay area back-to-school events for the 2023-2024 school year

ABC Action News has gathered a list of Tampa Bay area events to get kids prepared for the 2022-2023 school year, and many will include free backpacks and supplies.

Please note: This story will be updated as we learn of more events.

Citrus County



Annual New CWOW Back-to-School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. New Church Without Walls | 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto, FL Students can receive backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoes and haircuts while supplies last. Be prepared to show proof of residency. Children must be present



Hernando County



Back to School Event

Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 4169 Lamson Ave., Spring Hill, FL, 34608 They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies Child must be present at event to receive supplies

Back to School Cut-A-Thon

Sunday, Aug. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Salon Halo | 11040 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill, FL, 34608 Salon Halo is offering 175 complimentary haircuts to local students.

Back to School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tom Varn Park | 301 darby Lane, Brooksville, FL, 34601 Parents can stop by and pick up a backpack full of school supplies for their children.



Highlands County



Back to School Bash

Satuday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. MLK Sports Complex | 207 E. State Street, Avon Park, FL Backpack and school supplies giveaway, food, games, and more.



Hillsborough County



2nd Annual Future Billionaire Back 2 School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 9309 N Florida Ave, Tampa FL, 33612 Free back-to-school supplies, food, live music, and more.

Ali & Gracie's Back to School Bash

Saturday Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sayde Gibbs Martin Community Center | 1601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Plant City, FL, 33563 Free haircuts, free school supplies, food, and activities.



Manatee County



Back to School Bash

Saturday, Aug 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bethel Church | 1805 30th Ave. W, Bradenton, FL Free backpacks and school supplies

Back to School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Gulf Coast Church | 1616 59th Street W, Bradenton, FL Food, school supplies, and water slide

Back to School Supplies Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Palmetto Boys & Girls Club | 1600 10th Street W, Palmetto, FL Free haircuts, free school supplies, free select uniforms, immunizations, health screenings giveaways and more.

Back to School Backpack Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 501 17th Street W, Palmetto, FL Free backpacks and school supplies, food and games



Pasco County



Back to School Festival

Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart Health | 7745 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL



Sarasota County



Back to School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mall at UTC | 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, FL, 34243 Scavenger Hunt to giveaway over 250 backpacks with school supplies

The Pinellas Park Medical District "Back to School Backpack Drive" will be Saturday, July 23 with a variety of activities for families plus 2,000 backpacks will be given away.

It's from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Caruth Health Education Center at St. Petersburg College, 7200 66th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781



Manatee County



The League of Women Voters in Manatee County will host a Back-to-School event on August 6.

It's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Full Gospel Church in Bradenton. Click herefor more information.



Polk County



Visit Central Florida’s Welcome Center will host a “Back to School Kick-off” event on Saturday, Aug. 6.

This free event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The first 400 students will receive a free backpack.



Hernando County

