List: Tampa Bay area back-to-school events for the 2023-2024 school year

Mark your calendars for back-to-school tax-free shopping days in these states
Posted at 5:41 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 05:41:55-04

ABC Action News has gathered a list of Tampa Bay area events to get kids prepared for the 2022-2023 school year, and many will include free backpacks and supplies.

Please note: This story will be updated as we learn of more events.

Citrus County

  • Annual New CWOW Back-to-School Bash
    • Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.
    • New Church Without Walls | 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto, FL
    • Students can receive backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoes and haircuts while supplies last.
    • Be prepared to show proof of residency. Children must be present

Hernando County

  • Back to School Event
    • Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • 4169 Lamson Ave., Spring Hill, FL, 34608
    • They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies
    • Child must be present at event to receive supplies
  • Back to School Cut-A-Thon
    • Sunday, Aug. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Salon Halo | 11040 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill, FL, 34608
    • Salon Halo is offering 175 complimentary haircuts to local students.
  • Back to School Bash
    • Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Tom Varn Park | 301 darby Lane, Brooksville, FL, 34601
    • Parents can stop by and pick up a backpack full of school supplies for their children.

Highlands County

  • Back to School Bash
    • Satuday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
    • MLK Sports Complex | 207 E. State Street, Avon Park, FL
    • Backpack and school supplies giveaway, food, games, and more.

Hillsborough County

  • 2nd Annual Future Billionaire Back 2 School Bash
    • Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • 9309 N Florida Ave, Tampa FL, 33612
    • Free back-to-school supplies, food, live music, and more.
  • Ali & Gracie's Back to School Bash
    • Saturday Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Sayde Gibbs Martin Community Center | 1601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Plant City, FL, 33563
    • Free haircuts, free school supplies, food, and activities.

Manatee County

  • Back to School Bash
    • Saturday, Aug 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Bethel Church | 1805 30th Ave. W, Bradenton, FL
    • Free backpacks and school supplies
  • Back to School Bash
    • Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Gulf Coast Church | 1616 59th Street W, Bradenton, FL
    • Food, school supplies, and water slide
  • Back to School Supplies Giveaway
    • Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Palmetto Boys & Girls Club | 1600 10th Street W, Palmetto, FL
    • Free haircuts, free school supplies, free select uniforms, immunizations, health screenings giveaways and more.
  • Back to School Backpack Giveaway
    • Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • 501 17th Street W, Palmetto, FL
    • Free backpacks and school supplies, food and games

Pasco County

  • Back to School Festival
    • Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Walmart Health | 7745 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL

Sarasota County

  • Back to School Bash
    • Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • The Mall at UTC | 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, FL, 34243
    • Scavenger Hunt to giveaway over 250 backpacks with school supplies
  • The Pinellas Park Medical District "Back to School Backpack Drive" will be Saturday, July 23 with a variety of activities for families plus 2,000 backpacks will be given away.
    • It's from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Caruth Health Education Center at St. Petersburg College, 7200 66th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Manatee County

  • The League of Women Voters in Manatee County will host a Back-to-School event on August 6.
    • It's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Full Gospel Church in Bradenton.
    • Click herefor more information.

Polk County

  • Visit Central Florida’s Welcome Center will host a “Back to School Kick-off” event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
    • This free event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
    • The first 400 students will receive a free backpack.

Hernando County

  • The Sixth Annual Back to School Bash sponsored by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Hernando School District, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23, at Crosspoint Church, 2440 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.
    • The goal is to distribute 3,000 backpacks to help students get off on the right foot for the 2022-2023 school year.
