List: Tampa Bay area back-to-school events for the 2023-2024 school year

ABC Action News has gathered a list of Tampa Bay area events to get kids prepared for the 2022-2023 school year, and many will include free backpacks and supplies.
Please note: This story will be updated as we learn of more events.
Citrus County
- Annual New CWOW Back-to-School Bash
- Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.
- New Church Without Walls | 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto, FL
- Students can receive backpacks, school supplies, clothing, shoes and haircuts while supplies last.
- Be prepared to show proof of residency. Children must be present
Hernando County
- Back to School Event
- Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 4169 Lamson Ave., Spring Hill, FL, 34608
- They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies
- Child must be present at event to receive supplies
- Back to School Cut-A-Thon
- Sunday, Aug. 6, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Salon Halo | 11040 Northcliffe Blvd, Spring Hill, FL, 34608
- Salon Halo is offering 175 complimentary haircuts to local students.
- Back to School Bash
- Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tom Varn Park | 301 darby Lane, Brooksville, FL, 34601
- Parents can stop by and pick up a backpack full of school supplies for their children.
Highlands County
- Back to School Bash
- Satuday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
- MLK Sports Complex | 207 E. State Street, Avon Park, FL
- Backpack and school supplies giveaway, food, games, and more.
Hillsborough County
- 2nd Annual Future Billionaire Back 2 School Bash
- Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 9309 N Florida Ave, Tampa FL, 33612
- Free back-to-school supplies, food, live music, and more.
- Ali & Gracie's Back to School Bash
- Saturday Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sayde Gibbs Martin Community Center | 1601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Plant City, FL, 33563
- Free haircuts, free school supplies, food, and activities.
Manatee County
- Back to School Bash
- Saturday, Aug 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bethel Church | 1805 30th Ave. W, Bradenton, FL
- Free backpacks and school supplies
- Back to School Bash
- Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Gulf Coast Church | 1616 59th Street W, Bradenton, FL
- Food, school supplies, and water slide
- Back to School Supplies Giveaway
- Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Palmetto Boys & Girls Club | 1600 10th Street W, Palmetto, FL
- Free haircuts, free school supplies, free select uniforms, immunizations, health screenings giveaways and more.
- Back to School Backpack Giveaway
- Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 501 17th Street W, Palmetto, FL
- Free backpacks and school supplies, food and games
Pasco County
- Back to School Festival
- Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Walmart Health | 7745 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL
Sarasota County
- Back to School Bash
- Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Mall at UTC | 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, FL, 34243
- Scavenger Hunt to giveaway over 250 backpacks with school supplies
- The Pinellas Park Medical District "Back to School Backpack Drive" will be Saturday, July 23 with a variety of activities for families plus 2,000 backpacks will be given away.
- It's from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Caruth Health Education Center at St. Petersburg College, 7200 66th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Manatee County
- The League of Women Voters in Manatee County will host a Back-to-School event on August 6.
- It's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Full Gospel Church in Bradenton.
- Click herefor more information.
Polk County
- Visit Central Florida’s Welcome Center will host a “Back to School Kick-off” event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
- This free event will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- The first 400 students will receive a free backpack.
Hernando County
- The Sixth Annual Back to School Bash sponsored by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Hernando School District, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 23, at Crosspoint Church, 2440 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.
- The goal is to distribute 3,000 backpacks to help students get off on the right foot for the 2022-2023 school year.
- The goal is to distribute 3,000 backpacks to help students get off on the right foot for the 2022-2023 school year.