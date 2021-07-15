Hillsborough County Public Schools offers resources to keep children on track during summer break

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021-2022 school year will begin in less than a month for Florida kids.

Hillsborough County Public Schools offers various resources for parents concerned about keeping their child on track during summer break.

Superintendent Addison Davis says learning loss during the summer months is a real concern.

To help reduce this problem, the district is providing resources on its website to make sure students have the ability to connect with their school and teachers at any time.

The superintendent says thousands of students are also taking advantage of the districts summer classes.

"One of the things we did this summer for the first time we expanded K-5 to have summer learning for any student that needs it and we have 14,000 that have taken advantage of our summer learning process to get them moving in the right direction," Davis said.

If you want to make sure your child says on track for the upcoming school year, the superintendent also recommends actively engaging in current events, like reading articles or watching the news.

He also suggests visiting the district's website and getting your child to read a book off the summer reading list.