Hillsborough County Adopt-a-Teacher Facebook group is back

TAMPA, Fla. — A Facebook group started last year that saw thousands in Hillsborough County help local teachers with school supplies is back.

Every year, teachers spend their own money to stock their classrooms with supplies. Knowing this, Brooke Elkins created the Adopt-a-Teacher group which aims to help teachers prepare for back to school — and it's back up and running for the new school year.

By using the group, teachers can once again share their Amazon wish lists or other items they may need to make sure their students have a successful school year. Elkins says that a lot of items, like COVID-19 supplies, are not provided to teachers.

"This year, we're seeing the list a little bit more back to normal, but there's still some of that COVID supplies that they're asking for, I'm still seeing requests for wipes and tissues. And these are things that the schools don't necessarily always provide to their teachers. And a lot of these things come out of our teachers pockets," Brooke Elkins, the Adopt-a-Teacher Facebook group founder, said.

This year the Facebook group is organized by specific schools to help you find teachers more easily. If you'd like to help or share your own teacher wish list, you can check out the group's Facebook page here.