Deputies warning parents about 16 phone apps

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — As students prepare to head back to school this month, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for parents to look out for sixteen phone on their children's phones.

Some of the apps on the list are well known to most people.

Snapchat, WhatsApp and Kik are messaging apps that could allow adults to contact your children directly.

Grindr, Bumble, Badoo and Skout are dating apps for adults. However, children are able to create accounts by lying about their age. The danger for kids is users can share explicit photos or meet up using the phone's GPS location.

Discord allows users to chat or text others while playing video games. Children using the app could encounter racial slurs, explicit content or cyberbullying.

Besides the dangers listed above, some of the apps may have terms of use that could put a child's personal data at risk of being shared with advertisers.