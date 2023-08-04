Clothes to Kids serving 40-50 families a day before first day of school

A nonprofit serving Pinellas and Hillsborough counties hopes to provide clothes to students in need.

Every year, Clothes to Kids provides those on free or reduced lunch five full outfits, including socks, underwear and shoes.

Families can set up an appointment and go shopping at one of their three locations.

Right now, Clothes to Kids is seeing 40-50 families a day.

Megan DiBlasi, director of development at Clothes to Kids, emphasized how important clothes truly are.

"Our clothes give us a sense of worth, a sense of confidence and what we do with Clothes to Kids is fun," she said. "Our kids come in, and they shop for clothes that make them feel great about themselves, picking out colors and styles and making them feel good when walking into school and wanting to fit in and blend in with their peers.

DiBlasi added that it's not just about the clothes.

"We want to make shopping fun and enjoyable for our families," she said.

Right now, they need girls extra small through extra large tops and shoes of any size.

You can donate at any of their locations. They're always looking for volunteers to sort and help families shop as well.

"We need our community, and like I said, we rely 100% on our community support, whether that be our in-kind donations or monetary donations," DiBlasi said.