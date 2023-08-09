Back-to-school shopping is tough on parents' budgets

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This week kids across the Tampa Bay area are getting ready for their first day of school. As exciting as it is for ids to head back to the classroom, it can be tough on the budget for parents.

This year the National Retail Federationexpects to see record levels of spending, with people spending $25 more on school supplies this year than in the past.

That $25 can really add up when you have multiple kids heading back to school. That is the case for one St. Pete mother of four who said, so far, back-to-school shopping has been really costly for her family.

“What used to be, you know $50 per child is getting close to $100. We are a single-income household, so it’s just we have to plan all year for back to school," Rachel McInerney said.

She said headphones are on three of her four kids back to school lists. McInerney explained it's the electronics and bigger items that really add up.

As parents are stocking up on back-to-school supplies, teachers said they're also spending more on getting the classroom ready for students.

“My classroom really is funded mostly by me. I would say decorations as well as school supplies ad things that are functional for the classroom,” Danielle Wainraich said.

Wainraich is a kindergarten teacher in Pasco County. She said she noticed an increase in price this year and has already spent a couple hundred dollars decorating her classroom.

Wainraich said many local teachers are getting help from the community through their amazon wishlists.

If you still have back-to-school shopping to do, I found some deals for you.