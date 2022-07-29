Back-to-School: Getting back into a sleep routine

With the start of school less than two weeks away for most kids in the Tampa Bay area, it's important to get a routine started now.

Doctor Lara Wittine, the medical director of Advent Health's sleep program, said now is the time to start making those preparations. Figure out how long it's going to take to get your child to eat breakfast, get dressed and get to school.

Then you can figure out what time they should be in bed and waking up.

"I would suggest advancing the sleep stage by about 15 to 30 minutes every single night. So if your summer sleep schedule is about two hours off, from your school schedule, about 15 to 30 minutes per week, you've got to start kind of getting that back to where it needs to be," Dr. Wittine said.

Doctor Wittine said pre-schoolers still need between 10 to 12 hours of sleep a night.

For elementary age, you're looking at nine to 12 hours and even teenagers should be getting eight to 10 hours of sleep a night.