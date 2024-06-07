Your Voice: How prepared are you for hurricane season?

Posted at 5:34 PM, Jun 07, 2024

Hurricane season started one week ago, on June 1.

Right now is the best time to prepare in Florida because we are in the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday. This means you can stock up on storm supplies tax-free.

But how prepared are you for a storm?

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain went out to get Your Voice about hurricane season and how you prepare.

