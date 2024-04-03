Young cancer survivors, patients fish for the first time thanks to local nonprofit

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Six-year-old Remi Sutherland caught her first fish near Madeira Beach. It’s a sweet victory after she endured three years of cancer treatment and is finally in remission.

“This spot here is actually the first spot we got to come to for an event, and they loved it. They absolutely loved it. She loves fishing,” said Ashley, Remi’s mom.

It was Remi’s first time out of the water fishing.

Ashley said she learned how to fish from her hospital bed with a dry fishing kit from Angling for Relief.

“Jake actually got to come in and really show her how to cast and how to use a pole, one that's more kid's sized,” said Ashley.

ABC Action News first told you about Angling for Relief in January.The nonprofit teaches pediatric cancer patients how to fish from their hospital beds. Once they're released, they go out on the water to actually fish.

“Today gave him a reason to get out of the house instead of sitting at home, which is kind of a big deal, given that he's got Leukemia. We always look for something to get him out that's safe and fun for him,” said Tara Dopler.

Tara’s son, Austin, was diagnosed with cancer last May and is still going through treatment. But she said fishing really helps distract him.

“I think he still gets to be a kid. He lives a lot in the hospitals but he's still a kid right now. So that's why we love events like this,” said Tara.

Toni Klopfenstein and her son Jake started Angling for Relief in 2018. The goal was to help keep pediatric cancer patients' minds off of treatment.

“Some of these kids have never been out here and fished before, so it's so exciting to see them catching their very first fish,” said Toni.

Unfortunately, Jake had to miss the event to be honored for his charitable work with pediatric cancer.

“He is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the Bass Masters National Classic. He's been awarded the Humanitarian of the Year,” explained Toni.

Noah Cheong volunteers with Angling for Relief and even has a family connection to some of the cancer patients.

“I've been to the hospitals to visit the kids in the infusion room. I have been out here for these fishing events,” said Cheong. “My dad's an orthopedic surgeon. So, he's even operated on some of the kids as well. And just to be able to help him and give back however I can. It means a lot.”

Sydney Cockrell also volunteers and has a personal connection to the patients.

“Jake and Noah and I go into the infusion room. And then seeing the kids while they're getting chemo, while they're getting treatment, it makes it that much more impactful just to bring them like a distraction from that,” said Sydney. “My mom is a pediatric oncologist. So seeing her impact makes me want to make an impact.”

“Cancer really affects the whole family, the parents, the siblings, grandparents, you know, their immediate family, and it just changes their life, as they know it,” said Dr. Erin Cockrell.

Dr. Erin, Sydney’s mom, helps out with the events and really sees a difference in her patients in the hospital.

“It really helps to break up their day and give them something to look forward to. You see them afterward, and you can just see the mood change. That was really cool,” said Dr. Erin.

You can learn more about Angling for Relief here.