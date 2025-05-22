Weathering the Storm: How to mentally prepare for hurricane season in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Last hurricane season was tough for the Tampa Bay area.

Many residents are still cleaning up more than six months after the storms hit and that can really take a toll on their mental health.

“The whole situation from last year, I think we are still re-living it. Especially seeing all the crews and construction people they are still present,” said Azra Durovic.

Azra and Stevo Durovic have lived in St. Petersburg for more than 20 years.

“Horrible. Everyone flooded. We were on the upper floor, so we were kind of lucky but people are still not back to their homes,” said Durovic.

Their hurricane experience last year was like so many others in the Tampa Bay area.

“Over 3500 calls from [hurricanes] Helene and Milton alone in addition to all the other calls we take,” said Clara Reynolds.

Reynolds is the President and the CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

“Put that into perspective for our viewers, how much of a bump is that?” asked St. Germain.

“So, when we think about the fact that we get anywhere between 150-250 calls a day, that is adding another probably 30% to our call volume,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said at first, the calls were about food, clothing, and shelter. Then, they got into the emotional impact of the storms the fear, anxiety, and dealing with economic impacts like job loss and insurance.

“The reality of it is there is a lot more talk about it this year than previous years for obvious reason. We were hit twice, three times really with Debby. So, in a year where it was quiet, maybe the following year you don’t hear as much buss. This one, the buzz is a hornet’s nest,” said ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips.

Phillips explained a favorable thing that came out of last year’s storm season is people are taking the threat more seriously now.

“You know last year, many years before, they hear a storm a hundred miles offshore. Ah it’s 100 miles offshore, it’s going to miss us. Helene was 100 miles offshore and we still go that surge we did,” said Phillips.

“Now we will just be more ready to leave than every I believe, because we really didn’t leave that many times when hurricane was coming. Last year was a wake-up call. You think you’re safe, but you’re actually not,” said the Durovics.

Reynolds and Phillips offered a few steps everyone can take to keep their mental health in check. Reynolds says people should add something to their hurricane kit that can ease their mind when they are stressed.

“So, is there a good book that you enjoy reading? Are there puzzles, coloring books, whatever it is that you can do that will allow you to just disconnect from what’s going on in the moment to be able to take a breath, center yourself, so that you can then respond as opposed to reacting,” said Reynolds.

“What’s your advice for people because we see so much on social media and even if you’re sticking to your person, your reliable source, you are still going to see all of it. So how can you figure it out?” asked St. Germain.

“That’s the toughest thing out there to do Lauren, it really is. It’s hard not to see everything. You are going to scroll and even if you have a trusted source like ABC Action News like our weather team, you are still going to see other stuff and it kind of invades your head. It’s a challenge but the only way honestly in my mind to keep your sanity during hurricane season is to really focus on one maybe two sources and just trust those sources,” said Phillips.

“We are just going to watch the news and see if we need to evacuate and we are going leave. It’s just a house. Who cares? This [each other] is what we care about. Nothing else. Exactly,” said the Durovics.

Reynolds says if you or someone you know is feeling stressed or anxious about this hurricane season, know that it’s okay and completely normal. Help is always available. You can call 2-1-1 24/7 to get in touch with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.