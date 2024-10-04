Veteran's retreat in Ruskin rebuilding for a second time after Hurricane Helene

RUSKIN, Fla. — For some homeowners and business owners in the Tampa Bay area, the past two hurricane seasons have left them rebuilding because of multiple flooding events.

My Warrior’s Place was hit hard by Hurricane Idalia in 2023. Now, they are cleaning up and rebuilding again because of flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Kelly Kowall is the founder of My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin. It’s a quiet retreat on the Little Manatee River for veterans, service members, law enforcement, firefighters, and gold star families.

“I try to walk around with blinders like this because if I looked at the whole picture, I would just be too overwhelmed,” said Kelly Kowall.

The power of water is evident at this peaceful retreat. Cottages that once provided a place to relax and recharge are now gutted.

“It feels like it’s a never-ending – never ending of things that have to be tossed out,” said Kowall.

She continued "I keep telling myself, one breath at a time. One step at a time."

“You suffered severe damage from [Hurricane] Idalia, and you were just about done renovations,” said ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain.

“Yes I mean, I just can’t believe it. You get knocked down and finally get back on your feet only to be knocked out,” said Kowall.

ABC Action News was at My Warrior’s Place less than a year ago, in December of 2023. Kowall showed St. Germain the progress they were making on rebuilding from Idalia.

“Actually as of Monday [September 30th], I was supposed to be going in and decorating and putting furniture in place in the last two units that we had completed,” said Kowall.

But before she could get to Monday, the flooding from Hurricane Helene came. The property manager and maintenance manager stayed as long as they could to protect what they had.

“They tried to get things up but that wasn’t high enough. We’ve never had water that high, ever. But, it just wasn’t high enough,” said Kowall.

Kowall says the water reached higher than her waist.

“What was your first thought when you came and saw everything?” asked St. Germain.

“How are we going to come back from this? I just – it’s just one of those things where the tunnel is so dark. You don’t see any light at all and I just kept telling myself, if I could get through the death of my son, I can get through this because this is nothing compared to that,” said Kowall.

“There are too many people that need this place. If this were just me, if this was just my place for my enjoyment, I would walk away,” said Kowall.

While she knows there is a long road ahead of repairing and replacing, she’s focused on rebuilding for the people who need My Warrior’s Place the most.

“I cannot give up. Too many people have been saved by this place. Too many people have come here and gotten their lives back because of this place so I can’t give up,” said Kowall.

My Warrior’s Place is holding a hurricane relief “American Hero Fundraiser” to help them repair the damage. It’s at the Elks Lodge 2672 in Ruskin on October 19th from 5pm to 10pm. Kowall says all proceeds will go to assist with hurricane damage.

For more information about My Warrior’s Place click here.