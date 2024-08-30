Veteran's retreat in Ruskin offers program specifically for service dogs

RUSKIN, Fla. — My Warrior’s Place is a quiet retreat in Ruskin for service members, veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, and Gold Star families. They also have a program specifically for service dogs called My Service Dog’s Place.

Christopher Fugitt is a veteran and Finn is his service dog. Finn is actually Fugitt’s second service dog. His first service dog, Rebel, passed away, but was one of the inspirations behind My Service Dog’s Place.

“This was his favorite place of all places,” said Chris Fugitt.

“My Service Dog’s Place is a place where service dogs can come when the handler, the American Hero, has to be separated from his dog due to a medical emergency or for medical reasons,” said Kelly Kowall, founder of My Warrior’s Place and My Service Dog’s Place.

She explained Fugitt’s story and how it motivated her to create a safe space for these service dogs.

“Then we had a veteran come and stay with us because he needed heart surgery. He was only 32 years old at the time, and when he found out his dog was not going to be able to stay with him inside the hospital, he was going to call it off. And I said, ‘You’re going to die if you don’t get this heart surgery.’ And he said, ‘yeah, but I’m going to die if I get out of the hospital and don’t have my service dog,’” said Kowall.

“When Kelly stepped in and took the dog off my hands, you know that was a blessing,” said Fugitt.

Kowall said the program helps American Heroes who do not have someone to watch their service dog if they need to be separated.

“So that’s why it’s so important for us to be able to take these dogs and watch them for the amount of time that they need us to watch them while they’re getting the medical treatment they need, whether it’s physical or mental, and to be able then to reconnect them afterwards,” said Kowall.

She said they had to sell the front part of the property where the dog kennels were, so they are rebuilding the space for the service dogs. She said right now, thanks to vetted fosters, they can care for a few service dogs. Kowall hopes that by the end of September, they will have the renovated area complete and can keep dogs on site again.

“We just don’t feel they should have to choose between their service dog and their health,” said Kowall.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to have the support team I have here,” said Fugitt.

Kowall estimates that since starting My Service’s Dogs Place a couple of years ago, they’ve cared for close to 150 service dogs.