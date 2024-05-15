Watch Now
Veterans reflect on service, sacrifice, and lives lost during Honor Flight to D.C.

Honor Flight of West Central Florida is a local nonprofit that takes veterans, free of charge to see the memorials and monuments in Washington D.C.
vietnam memorial.png
Posted at 4:01 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 16:01:52-04

· Veterans on this honor flight served in World War 2, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

· ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan and photojournalist Josh Whitston were a part of the visit to the nation’s capitol.

· Click the video above to hear the veteran stories from during and after the war, their sacrifices, the lives lived, and the lives lost.

· If you’d like to volunteer or know a veteran who should be honored, you can learn more information here.

