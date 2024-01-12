Trade programs looking to expand at Hillsborough Community College

TAMPA, Fla. — Trade programs are gaining popularity in recent years.

Right here in Tampa Bay, Hillsborough Community College has an entire division in the workforce training center dedicated to trades.

“They found a way to connect their passions and interests with a career goal or opportunity,” said John Meeks, Associate VP Post Secondary Adult Vocational HCC.

At HCC Ybor City Campus, the technicians of tomorrow navigate a very realistic training ground every day. The training center offers a lot of programs, but the big focus is the automotive industry, and for good reason.

“We’re actually looking at a projected 9% growth through the end of the decade in the automotive industry,” said Meeks.

Classes are at capacity, but there is room to grow. Very soon, HCC will have a new electric vehicle technician program, as well as a program to train people to service EV charging stations.

Just like other programs at HCC, these will be geared at getting students out in the workforce as soon as possible.

“For students looking for alternatives other than a four-year or two-year degree, we offer this fast-paced vocational training,” said Meeks.

HCC Ybor is hosting a job fair at the training center on March 7. You can go in and get a firsthand look at all the programs they offer and learn if the EV program is a right fit for you.