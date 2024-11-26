Tips for saving while shopping this holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. — There are six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day than last year. So, that means there are fewer days for you to get your holiday shopping done.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 183 million people plan to shop in-store and online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

ABC Action News spoke with Stephanie Carls, a retail expert from RetailMeNot, about the upcoming holiday shopping season.

She says that on Black Friday, the savings will really stand out for big electronic items like TVs, laptops, and gaming consoles.

We also asked Carls if there are any items you should grab during these big shopping days and not wait to buy later.

“If you are eyeing high demand products so like a PS5, or Apple Watch, robot vacuum, don’t wait. Enjoy these big sales and this will also help avoid anything selling out,” said Carls.

Carls' other big tip is to actually make a plan and stick to it. She also suggests creating a list, doing research online, and budgeting beforehand.