The McKenna Way Memoria Day honors life and legacy of local teen 2 years after tragic death

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Two years ago, we introduced you to McKenna Brown.

The beautiful teen was excelling academically, becoming a star goalie in a traveling hockey team.

But her parents say cyberbullying destroyed her mental wellbeing and McKenna took her own life at just 16-years-old.

“Our family has been irrevocably altered forever at the loss that we have suffered,” said Hunter Brown, McKenna’s dad.

Hunter said his grieving family misses McKenna’s incredible spirit.

“She altered the composure of a room when she was in it. She just brought joy and life to everything she did,” explained Hunter.

So, on the two-year anniversary of her death, McKenna’s parents organized a celebration of life in honor of McKenna at the Tampa Bay Skating Academy in Oldsmar.

“If you're under 50 in this country, the number one reason to die is overdose, and the number two is suicide,” said Eric Kussin, the founder of the nonprofit #Samehere Global.

His nonprofit stops the stigma around mental health, where celebrities and athletes talk openly about their own challenges.

“We don't damn people when we lose them to a heart attack that's of their cardiovascular system. Suicide, I refer to it as a heart attack of our central nervous system. It's a buildup of stressful and traumatic events over time,” said Eric.

In honor of McKenna’s life and legacy, many in attendance took to the ice to play hockey. All wearing her number 34 jersey.

The Tampa Bay Lightning even donated auction items, with all proceeds going towards a girl’s hockey scholarship at USF, where McKenna wanted to play.

“She always led with kindness and compassion, just truly from the bottom of her heart. She would hold the door open for strangers. She would, you know, give the shirt off of her back. She would help people that were struggling, that you know, that she didn't even know,” said Cheryl Brown, McKenna’s mom.

Cheryl also talked about the nonprofit the Brown family just started, “The McKenna Way” to continue their daughter’s message of kindness.

“Her death will not be in vain, and her legacy of kindness will prevail and will continue helping people, and as many people as we can,” said Cheryl.

Part of “The McKenna Way” asks you to take a pledge to be kind, seek help if needed, and support others so no one suffers in silence like McKenna did.

“She was larger than life, and she was a calming factor in so many people's lives, especially mine. But she was just full of love and life and light, and it's gone, and I still can't fully accept that,” said Cheryl.

Cyberbullying is not a crime in the state of Florida, so no charges were ever filed. But “The McKenna Way” is involved in national, state, and local advocacy efforts to keep children safe online.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255 or just dial 988.

You can also learn more about the nonprofit “The McKenna Way” by clicking here.