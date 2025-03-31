Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Tony DiBenedetto

Tony DiBenedetto is the founder of Think Big for Kids. The nonprofit works to break the cycle of poverty by supporting students with career exploration, mentoring, and job programs.
TAMPA, Fla. — The March 29 Lightning game was Kids Day, which focused on young Bolts fans.

During the game ABC Action News anchor Deiah Riley was joined by her daughter Ryan to announce the Lightning Community Hero.

Tony DiBenedetto is the founder of Think Big for Kids.

The nonprofit works to break the cycle of poverty by supporting students with career exploration, mentoring, and job programs to help them enter the workforce.

The Lightning Foundation gave Tony a $50,000 grant, which he donated to Think Big to continue their life-altering work.

