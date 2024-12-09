Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Melinda Jones

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to impact our community.

Melinda Jones was honored as the Lightning Community Hero at the game on December 5.

Through Fresh Start Ministries, Jones mentors and counsels women in recovery or overcoming addictions to help them successfully change their lives.

The Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero Program presented by Jabil donated $50,000 in Jones’ name to ensure the nonprofit can continue its life-changing work.

