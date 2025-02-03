Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lariana Forysythe

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The fight to end domestic violence was highlighted during the game on February 1, as the Lightning named the CEO of CASA its Community Hero.

Lariana Forysythe has led the nonprofit Community Action Stops Abuse, also known as CASA since 2017.

It serves as an emergency and safe shelter and provides support groups, a 24-hour hotline, legal advocacy, and long-term housing assistance to help survivors and families rebuild their lives.

The Lightning award Forysythe with $50,000 which she’ll give back to CASA to help continue its life-saving work.