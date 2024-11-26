Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Joey Long

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Joey Long was named the Lightning Community Hero at the game on Nov. 25.

His world changed when his sister was diagnosed with cancer in 2010.

That inspired Long to do more to help others. Since then, he has volunteered over 6,500 hours at more than 640 programs.

And we are happy to say his sister’s cancer has been in remission for over 10 years.

For Long’s contributions, the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero Program presented by Jabil donated $50,000 in his name to The Children’s Cancer Center. A nonprofit dear to Long’s heart.