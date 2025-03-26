Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Joe Lopano

Lopano has been the CEO of Tampa International Airport since 2011and led the airport through tremendous growth.
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano was honored as the Lightning Community Hero during the game on March 25.

Lopano has been at the helm of TPA since 2011 and has led the airport through tremendous growth.

He’s retiring next month after over 40 years in the aviation industry.

The Lightning Foundation gave Lopano a $50,000 grant, which he’s donating to the Tampa Bay Aviation Association. The money will go to the nonprofit Girls Achieving Leadership in Aviation Program, which provides scholarships for girls to pursue careers in aviation.

