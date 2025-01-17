Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Chris Littlewood

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Chris Littlewood was honored as the Lightning Community Hero during the game on Jan. 16.

Littlewood first started losing his hearing in his 20s.

For nearly three decades, he’s been involved with Florida’s Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, helping in emergency planning and preparedness.

The Lightning Foundation gave Littlewood $50,000 which he’s donating to the Association of Late Deafened Adults and the Family Center on Deafness.