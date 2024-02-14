Tampa Bay Area couple running on love, participates in nearly 40 races together

TAMPA, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is coming up the weekend of February 24th and 25th.

A local couple is training for the Ultra Challenge which consists of running four races.

Their love story started with running. It’s how they met, how they keep their marriage fresh, and the activity that’s a constant no matter where they live.

“It started really with my love for him,” said Cassandra Nardelli.

“We met at Al Lopez Park in the Run Tampa Tinsel Run 5k. We bumped into each other before the race. She had on these black workout pants and a cute red Christmas skirt,” said James Nardelli.

The race turned into a day-long unplanned date, then race after race after race.

James even proposed to Cassandra when she thought they were just going for a run at Al Lopez Park.

“I asked her to marry me right where we first met,” said James.

So naturally they had to fit running races into their wedding weekend.

“We woke up. We ran both Gasparilla [Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic] races and then ran home to get ready. We got married and then we had to go to sleep early so we could run the other two races the next day,” said James.

He continued “And we just kept running races and that carried over everywhere we lived.”

James and Cassandra have participated in nearly 40 races together in the past six years.

“Every time she and I – Cassandra and I run together we feel closer together and refreshed,” said James.

They tell me running brings them closer together and at least one of them is able to talk through training.

“He slows down a lot for me so yes, he is able to talk very comfortably, and I interject every now and then,” said Cassandra.

“It’s my chance to be the talkative one in our marriage,” said James.

In celebration of their six-year wedding anniversary, they are completing the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic races again. They are training for the Ultra Challenge which is 30.4 miles in one weekend.

You can still sign up to participate in the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

For more information on how to register and to see our previous stories, click here.