Study: Exercise can be as beneficial for your mental health as therapy or medication

TAMPA, Fla. — According to The World Health Organization, more than 300 million people worldwide struggle with depression.

But a new study from BMJ Medical Journal finds exercise can be just as beneficial as other forms of therapy and drugs when it comes to mental health management.

“I'm very big in mental health, aside from being a personal trainer. I believe that plays a big part in your physical health. They say stress is the hardest on the body and can kill you more than anything else,” said Jessica Rivers, a personal trainer.

Rivers has been working with clients for 6 years and now coaches at Orange Theory in Palm Harbor. She believes in the new BMJ Medical Journal Results.

“I'm 100% open to people trying exercise and different forms of therapy besides resulting to a medication, not there's not people that need that there absolutely is. And that's up for the medical professionals to decide. But I think exercise can do wonders for it in terms of endorphins and all that stuff that plays into it,” explained Rivers.

The study finds even low-intensity activities are beneficial to your mental well-being, but intense activity can create even greater benefits.

“What the studies are proving is that the more vigorous the exercise is, the more that you're going to get the benefits of it. But from exercises you enjoy. That's the main thing is finding something you enjoy,” said Rivers.

She continued, “Maybe it's something you've never even tried before, whether it's group fitness, or it's yoga, Pilates, maybe it is walking outside and getting in nature, just truly finding what you enjoy, finding what resonates with your soul, your body and your mind.”

And Rivers said just pushing yourself to do some form of exercise can rewire the brain and continue to help motivate you.

“Get out and do it! Endorphin levels spike after exercise, starting during exercise, as well as serotonin, which we call the happy hormone. So, it makes me feel a lot happier, as well as some sense of accomplishment,” said Rivers.