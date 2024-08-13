Watch Now
Sarasota County Schools Superintendent discusses goals, challenges for upcoming school year

Superintendent Terry Connor's main goals for the 2024-2025 school year: academic achievement with a focus on literacy, safe schools, and enhancing options for students.
  • Sarasota County Schools started classes on August 12.
  • ABC Action News anchor Nadeen Yanes sat down with Superintendent Terry Connor following the first day of school.
  • The discussion focused on his three main goals for the 2024-2025 school year: academic achievement with a focus on literacy, safe schools, and enhancing options for students.
  • Superintendent Connor also spoke about the biggest challenge facing the district.
  • Connor told ABC Action News that following Hurricane Debby and major flooding in the county, 15 staff members and up to 50 families were impacted by the storm.
  • Click here to learn more about the Sarasota County Schools Referendum on the ballot in November.
  • Watch a portion of the interview above.
