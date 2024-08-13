Sarasota County Schools Superintendent discusses goals, challenges for upcoming school year

Prev Next

Sarasota County Schools started classes on August 12.

ABC Action News anchor Nadeen Yanes sat down with Superintendent Terry Connor following the first day of school.

The discussion focused on his three main goals for the 2024-2025 school year: academic achievement with a focus on literacy, safe schools, and enhancing options for students.

Superintendent Connor also spoke about the biggest challenge facing the district.

Connor told ABC Action News that following Hurricane Debby and major flooding in the county, 15 staff members and up to 50 families were impacted by the storm.

Watch a portion of the interview above.

