Plant City High School Varsity cheer team prepares for UCA Nationals

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Spectators are used to seeing cheerleaders pumping up the crowd at football games, but this weekend the spotlight is all theirs.

The varsity cheerleading team at Plant City High School is competing on Feb. 10 at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championshipin Orlando.

The team won its category in the state competition last weekend.

“How excited are you guys for this weekend?” asked St. Germain.

“We’ve always worked to be going to nationals, and this is one of the years we are a very good contender, so all of our hard work has paid off,” said Larkin Baxter, Cheerleader at Plant City High School.

Skotti Snapp Mesquita is the varsity cheerleading coach at Plant City High School.

“We won our first regional championship in 2020, and that really turned the page that 2020 year for us,” said Snapp Mesquita.

She continued, “Since then, we won our 5th regional title this year. Our district championship twice. We just won our second state championship, and we are going to national this weekend as a true contender.”

“If you watch the video of us winning states, we are just crying because we are like all the hard work we have done and our hard practices, good practices, it just all paid off in the end,” said Baxter.

The joy of winning states quickly turned back to a grind on the mat, prepping for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

“What’s the most difficult stunt you all have?” asked St. Germain.

“We have a roundoff full up in our routine this year. It actually just was deemed legal for high school this year – in the past, it was only a collegiate skill,” said Raylynn Thompson, cheerleader at Plant City High School.

The team is quick to say it’s about more than the stunts and routines.

“You were telling me this is really a family affair,” said St. Germain.

“I coach with my mom and sister. We are here every day together. Right after they make the team, we say, you know, we are a family, and when you get on the team, you are part of our family,” said Snapp Mesquita.

“I love coming to practice every single day because it’s like I am with my family,” said Baxter.

“What do you think makes this team so special?” asked St. Germain.

“So many things. The bond. There are a million things that play into a successful team, but I think this year, we have a little bit of everything. We have trust, loyalty, and kindness. Everyone on the team is genuine. It’s just an amazing group of girls,” said Thompson.

The preliminary round of competition is on Friday, and then the competition continues on Saturday and Sunday.