Passing the baton: Friend carries runner's ashes to honor him during Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Mason was a large part of Publix’s Gasparilla Distance Classic from 1978 until 2023.

And as his partner says, running was a part of Mason's DNA.

“It was a passion. Every weekend we were at a race, I was racing too, but not like he was,” said Linda Snavely, who was Mason's closest companion for 15 years.

From her home in Detroit, Michigan, Snavely jokes that Mason picked up running back in 1978 because he wanted to lose weight. Even though she says, he didn’t have to.

But the hobby stuck, and Mason ran races everywhere.

ABC Action News anchor James Tully asked, “You calculated close to 80,000 miles?”

Snavely responded, “Oh yes, we added it up. It’s amazing! You know all the races he did all over the world? Gasparilla was his number one love. He hoped to do 50, and he made it too,” said Snavely.

Mason was even running one week up until his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He died just one month later.

“He always wanted people to be happy about this running they were doing. He was always proud of people who were out there trying,” said Snavely.

Tully asked, “You admired that about him?”

Snavely responded, “I did. I admired his welcoming of others into this terrific running community.”

That includes people like John Scimone. His dad was President of the Lakeland Running Club. When he passed, Mason took over, and he and Scimone formed a lifelong bond.

“I know he would have been here if he could have been. I told him I would carry him through that race if I had to just so he could complete the race,” said Scimone.

During the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend, Scimone will honor Mason's memory.

He will carry Mason's ashes as he completes all four races.

“Every time I run, I’ll think about him, and just driving through certain parts of town where I’d see him running,” said Scimone. “Every time I drive by there, I’ll think about him. We really do miss him.”

Mason is survived by his two daughters and Snavely, who also has a son and daughter.

She plans to be here for race weekend, cheering on Scimone.