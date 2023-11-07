Overuse of technology might be contributing to the rise in ADHD cases

TAMPA, Fla. — ADD and ADHD cases are on the rise.

Licensed clinical social worker Joshua Goldman told ABC Action News that being diagnosed with ADHD can be due to genetic factors.

“So, the way that I treat ADHD is that it's not so much something we're looking to cure. It's something that we're looking to manage,” explained Goldman.

Goldman, along with many other experts, believes spending time on social media can also increase the chances of the condition developing faster.

“People just able to scroll through things quickly short little clips, and it's just quick dopamine hits, that really the brain wasn't designed for. This is all so new,” said Goldman.

Cellphones and tablets can affect daily brain function and spike dopamine hits, especially in children.

“When you factor in the really changing technological advancements and that environment, it is causing more inattention and hyperactivity, especially in children,” said Goldman.

A person’s mental well-being may also play a role in getting properly diagnosed.

“Some people actually think that they have ADHD, but they may actually be suffering more from anxiety and depression because symptoms of inattention, difficulty focusing can also be symptomatic of anxiety and depression,” explained Goldman.

But he warns if you have ADHD, don’t rely solely on medication to help manage your symptoms. You will need to address the root of the issue instead.

“I absolutely think that there are holistic and therapeutic, non-pharmacological methods that are just as helpful, if not more helpful because they're setting you up for a lifetime of being able to better manage these symptoms,” said Goldman.

Goldman said this comes from strengthening your mind through mindfulness and other cognitive behavioral techniques. Which comes from lifestyle changes, and it's really a commitment to overall well-being.