One-on-One with the new Hernando County Schools Superintendent

- The first day of school in Hernando County is August 12.
- This year the school district has a new Superintendent, Ray Pinder, but he’s no stranger to the area. He's worked for the school district for 32 years and even graduated from Hernando High School.
- ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan spoke with Superintendent Pinder one-on-one ahead of the first day of school.
- They discuss what it is like for him to be back where he grew up, biggest challenges in the district, new programs, and advice for both parents and students as we start a new school year.
- You can watch the full interview above.
