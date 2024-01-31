One-on-one with Sheriff Chronister to discuss his work in mental health

TAMPA, Fla. — Each year millions of Americans are affected by mental health issues.

But there is help out there for people.

On Tuesday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister was awarded the Compassion Champion Award by The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The first-of-its-kind award was presented to the sheriff for his dedication to mental health care in Hillsborough County.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan has covered the topic of mental health in the Tampa Bay area extensively since the pandemic.

Ryan sat down with Sheriff Chronister after he received the award to talk about his work in the mental health field and how his own deputies are well-prepared to help those in need.