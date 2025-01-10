One-on-one with newly elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez

Prev Next WFTS

This week, Suzy Lopez was sworn in for her first full term as Hillsborough County State Attorney.

Lopez was first appointed by Governor DeSantis after he removed Andrew Warren from the job.

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone was there for the ceremony and spoke with Lopez about what the day meant to her, her goals for the next several years and more.

You can see the full interview by clicking the video above.

