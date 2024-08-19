New procedure at Tampa General helps patients living with high blood pressure

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association, which can lead to serious problems like a heart attack or stroke.

Some people can make lifestyle changes and take medication to help, but for others, that doesn’t work. Doctors at Tampa General Hospital are now performing a new procedure to help those patients.

William Ballingall says he’s been dealing with high blood pressure for years. His high blood pressure even landed him in the Emergency Room.

“It started when there was a merger between the company I worked for and another company and then there were layoffs and more layoffs and more layoffs,” said Ballingall.

“There is a proportion of the population with high blood pressure and we call them resistant hypertensive. They do not respond well to different types of medications that we normally give for blood pressure,” said Dr. Fadi Matar, Medical Director of Cardiac Cath Lab at Tampa General Hospital.

He explains renal denervation can now help patients like Ballingall when lifestyle changes and medication are not working.

“The body tries to adjust the blood pressure up and down based on sensors in the body,” said Dr. Matar.

“This procedure basically takes advantage of the nerves around the kidney arteries which is one of those sensors,” said Dr. Matar.

He explained the procedure uses ultrasound energy.

“We are going to go to those kidney sensors and we are going to tell them okay we are going to shut some of you off,” said Dr. Matar.

That disruption reduces the overactivity in the renal nerves, which can lead to hypertension.

“So you’ve been doing this procedure for less than a year now. What are you seeing with the patients who have had it for a few months?” asked ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain.

“I am very happy to say I have seen very favorable results,” said Dr. Matar.

He continued, “Our job is not only to ensure that our patients live longer but also to make them live happier.”

“Before the procedure, it was constantly like my head was going to explode. Just constant pressure,” said Ballingall.

He says since the procedure, he’s been able to decrease his blood pressure medication and he’s working to get off even more.

“The pressure is gone and the headaches are gone. I don’t get that thumping in my temples,” said Ballingall.

The renal denervation procedure is minimally invasive, and doctors often perform it in an outpatient setting so that patients can go home on the same day.